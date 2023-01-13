IFG Advisory LLC Sells 114 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Global Payments by 10.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 5.6% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $108.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 492.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.08. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 454.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

