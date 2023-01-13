1,200 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Purchased by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 110.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 69.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $62.99 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.24.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

