Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

ROP stock opened at $451.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.28. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.