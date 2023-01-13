Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.60.

Entergy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $106.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.02. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.