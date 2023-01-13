Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases New Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

