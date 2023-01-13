Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 460.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 419,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 344,295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 193,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 108,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 182,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 182,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $881,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 291,350 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 92,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.92. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $99.77.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.23.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

