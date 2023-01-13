Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Position Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pool were worth $13,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 143.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 226.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 70.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 204.1% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $346.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $514.77. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.27.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

