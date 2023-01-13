Northeast Investment Management Sells 519 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after acquiring an additional 286,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,066,777,000 after acquiring an additional 86,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,320,000 after buying an additional 403,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,373,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $925,167,000 after buying an additional 152,014 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $329.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $394.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.36 and its 200 day moving average is $300.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

