KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 330,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in KeyCorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in KeyCorp by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

