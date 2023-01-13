DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 448.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in DexCom by 295.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 83,876 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 215.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 131,005 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 394.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.50, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.41. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $1,426,685 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.