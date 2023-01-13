LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Mizuho

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $88.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.42.

NYSE LYB opened at $93.67 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

