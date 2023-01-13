Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Up 8.9%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 8.00 and last traded at 7.83. 697,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 22,469,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LCID. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 22.29.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is 13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.33 by -0.07. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.15% and a negative net margin of 498.19%. The company had revenue of 195.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 232.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of 10.68 per share, with a total value of 915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,758,308,357.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of 10.68 per share, for a total transaction of 915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 11,758,308,357.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total transaction of 107,759.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately 10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lucid Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,179,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,952,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000,000 after purchasing an additional 129,252 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 888.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,163 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 39.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,296,000 after purchasing an additional 807,821 shares during the period.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

