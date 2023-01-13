Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 6.9%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.61 and last traded at $33.40. Approximately 6,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,094,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAVA shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Univest Sec dropped their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 679.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

