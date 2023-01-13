Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Sells 758 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $31,578.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,721.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Emily Luisa Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 418 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $18,542.48.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $217.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.18 million. Analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Articles

