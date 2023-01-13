ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.40-$13.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.94 billion-$8.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.65-$11.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on ICON Public from $272.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on ICON Public from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.80.

ICLR stock opened at $222.66 on Friday. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $171.43 and a 1-year high of $289.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.06%. Equities analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 6.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

