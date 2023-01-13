ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.65 – $11.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.690-7.810 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.75 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.65-$11.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ICON Public from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $272.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $260.80.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $222.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $171.43 and a 12 month high of $289.57.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ICON Public by 4.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 23.4% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the third quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

