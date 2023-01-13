ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.40 – $13.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.94-8.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.17 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.65-$11.85 EPS.
ICON Public Stock Performance
ICON Public stock opened at $222.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $171.43 and a 12-month high of $289.57.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.08. ICON Public had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ICON Public by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ICON Public Company Profile
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
