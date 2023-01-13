Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Mizuho

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.60.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Up 0.3 %

ENTG opened at $79.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 264.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.