International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 221.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.55.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.34%.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.