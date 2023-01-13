Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.8 %

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR opened at $53.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of -85.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $73.30.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.