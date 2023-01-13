VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total value of $415,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,407,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.80, for a total value of $423,600.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.25, for a total value of $404,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total value of $400,240.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $404,820.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.6 %

VRSN opened at $212.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.87 and its 200-day moving average is $188.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $239.37. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also

