Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.16

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 1110500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Latin Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$8.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

