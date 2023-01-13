Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sets New 12-Month Low at $79.36

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.36 and last traded at $79.86, with a volume of 15566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.44.

Amedisys Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,960,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $383,327,000 after acquiring an additional 57,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,225,000 after buying an additional 301,899 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,628,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,601,000 after buying an additional 123,286 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

