Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.11

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.11 and last traded at C$9.11, with a volume of 1740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.48 price target on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Builders Capital Mortgage Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$28.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.71.

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

