Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.99

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.99 and last traded at $73.99, with a volume of 57855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jabil to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $511,533.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,899.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $511,533.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,899.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,152 shares of company stock worth $10,338,138. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Jabil by 2.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,331,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,949,000 after purchasing an additional 85,540 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Jabil by 1.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,772,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Jabil by 4.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,063,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,056,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.