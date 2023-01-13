Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Shares Up 18.5%

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 18.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 338,258 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 113,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Sierra Metals Trading Up 29.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
About Sierra Metals
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
Read More
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.