Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Shares Up 18.5%

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 18.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 338,258 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 113,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$50.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

