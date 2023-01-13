Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.13

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 1200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Slam Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Slam

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Slam by 33.0% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 5,735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,834,000 after buying an additional 1,422,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Slam by 175.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,060,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after buying an additional 1,311,762 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Slam by 76.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after buying an additional 639,622 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Slam by 1,586.1% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 633,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 595,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Slam by 79.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,026,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after buying an additional 454,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

