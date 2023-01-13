Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTH. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.
Meritage Homes Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE:MTH opened at $100.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $117.54.
Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
