Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTH. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MTH opened at $100.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $117.54.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 16.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

