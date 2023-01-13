Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Mizuho

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.35.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $76.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.00. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $117.25.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Nutrien by 239.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

