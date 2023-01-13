Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pampa Energía from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.01. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 31.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the third quarter worth approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

