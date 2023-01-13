PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $50.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PHM. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.08.
PulteGroup Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
PulteGroup Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PulteGroup (PHM)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.