PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $50.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PHM. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.08.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.