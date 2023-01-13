Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Increased to C$78.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.08.

RCI opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.39. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after buying an additional 455,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

