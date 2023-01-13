Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.14.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $113.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.38.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $557,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.