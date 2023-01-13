Credit Suisse Group Boosts Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $103.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.77.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average is $92.94. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,134,000 after buying an additional 42,111 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,575,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,964,000 after purchasing an additional 165,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,626,000 after purchasing an additional 160,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

