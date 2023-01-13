Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Price Target Increased to $28.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $27.50 to $28.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.63.

NYSE SAR opened at $27.06 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 43,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

