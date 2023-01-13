Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.62.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average of $73.89.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.