Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SEE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $54.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Sealed Air by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Sealed Air by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Sealed Air by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Sealed Air by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.