Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $267.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $266.22.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $243.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.73 and a 200 day moving average of $234.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $324.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.