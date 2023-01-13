Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK. Citigroup upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 16.9% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,754,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,166 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 274.3% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 594.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 32.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,075,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

