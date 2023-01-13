Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMWB. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Similarweb Price Performance

NYSE SMWB opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $17.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.08 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a negative return on equity of 141.06%. Research analysts expect that Similarweb will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 135,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb

(Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.