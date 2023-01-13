Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Rubellite Energy Price Performance
OTC:RUBLF opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Rubellite Energy has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.
Rubellite Energy Company Profile
Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc
