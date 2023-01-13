Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Rubellite Energy alerts:

Rubellite Energy Price Performance

OTC:RUBLF opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Rubellite Energy has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.