Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TPX opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,393.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $954,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,988 shares in the company, valued at $12,207,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

