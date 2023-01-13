Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,500 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.55) to GBX 3,500 ($42.64) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WTBDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($38.62) to GBX 3,100 ($37.77) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.73) to GBX 3,500 ($42.64) in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,050 ($49.34) to GBX 4,100 ($49.95) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.
Whitbread Price Performance
WTBDY opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Whitbread has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64.
Whitbread Cuts Dividend
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
