Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

NYSE SLF opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.528 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,714,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,562 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,054,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,135,000 after purchasing an additional 770,965 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,656,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,544,000 after purchasing an additional 735,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,608,000 after purchasing an additional 703,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,180,000 after purchasing an additional 479,343 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

