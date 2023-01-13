Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRMLF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $63.94.
Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend
About Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
