Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.71.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of STNG opened at $50.44 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $57.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $456.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 497.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 216,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 179,838 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $2,266,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $15,158,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $18,539,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

