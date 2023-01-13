State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,507 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 124.97% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,369.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $753,089 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.