Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARZGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €16.80 ($18.06) to €16.45 ($17.69) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €16.00 ($17.20) to €17.50 ($18.82) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.28.

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

