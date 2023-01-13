Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $95.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $106.00.

Separately, Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Bank First to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank First Stock Performance

Bank First stock opened at $88.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.60. The company has a market cap of $794.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $68.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

Bank First Announces Dividend

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. Bank First had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank First will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Institutional Trading of Bank First

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bank First by 24.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Bank First by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bank First by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank First by 22.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank First by 56.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Articles

