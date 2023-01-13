Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.53.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $214.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.93.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

